PHOTO GALLERY

MEEKER — DJ Howell is bullish, make that Bulldogish, about his 2019 Meeker squad.

“This team has a chance to be special,” said Howell, who guided the Bulldogs to a 9-2 overall mark and 6-1 district finish last season.

Howell, in his third year at the helm, has good reasons to be optimistic. The Bulldogs, who lost just four seniors, return nine starters on both sides of the ball.

Five Bulldogs, including four-year starting quarterback Jacob Martin, will be two-way starters.

Martin passed for 1,611 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 731 rushing yards and15 touchdowns.

“Jacob can make plays even when things break down,” Howell said. “He’s as tough as you want, smart and great to coach. He’s so quick and elusive he can get lost in a phone booth.”

Howell’s spread offense is perfectly suited for Martin and talented junior running back Caden Wolford, a 6-foot, 190-pounder.

“Wolford is a Division 1 player who will probably be on the defensive side in college,” Howell said. “He is a big, physical guy who can run the ball 20 to 25 times a game and maybe break four or five of them.”

Against Luther last year, Meeker faced a 3rd-and-25 situation right before halftime. Howell, playing it conservatively, called a run off tackle and Wolford broke three tackles en route to an 80-yard touchdown.

Wolford rushed for 1,504 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018. He also caught three TD aerials while netting 259 yards.

As a linebacker, Wolford registered 54 tackles, including eight sacks.

Wolford was clocked at 4.6 seconds in the 40 at a recent Rivals Camp.

Martin will also be employed as a defensive back and Wolford will start at linebacker.

Also going both ways will be receiver/defensive back Dakota Gabbert, tight end/defensive end Zach Cook and tight end/outside linebacker Xavier Masquas.

Gabbert produced 404 receiving yards, including three touchdowns, in 2018.

“By the end of last season, Cook was a dominant defensive guy,” Howell said. ”We are going to throw him the ball more this year.

“Xavier has a chance to play college ball. He will bring a little bit of an edge to the team. He’s a very intense player but very quiet. He will stick his head in a propeller blade.”

Junior JJ Bloomer, coming off a 42-tackle, three-sack production last year, will start at inside linebacker. “JJ is a physical dude. He’s the nicest human being ever but if you come across the middle, he will be waiting,” Howell said.

Kaden Chapman, a defensive line starter last season, will be on the offensive line this time around.

Returning offensive line starters are guard Kyle Cousins, center Micheal Jessup, tackle Brendan Alexander and tackle Connor Donaho. Donaho, who weights in at 305, could also play nose guard.

Jessup will handle extra point and kickoff duties.

Meeker will open its season Friday, Aug. 30 at Luther.

NOTE:

• Howell’s staff is comprised of Allen Potts, offensive line/defensive line ; Kyle Colvin, receivers, and Bobby Norman, defensive back.