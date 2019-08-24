Hot enough for you the early part of the week? Triple digits in many places. I am waiting for the nighttime temperatures to begin to drop. It means autumn is on the way. Spicy drinks, pumpkins, fairs, and football.

Hot enough for you the early part of the week? Triple digits in many places. I am waiting for the nighttime temperatures to begin to drop. It means autumn is on the way. Spicy drinks, pumpkins, fairs, and football. By the winter solstice the average temperatures should drop to a cool 50 degrees. Something to look forward to.

Chipping away bit by bit at nature, Okie style. Wild mint with pink flowers and two five foot tall Maximilian sunflowers decided to colonize the 10-foot stretch of leftover gravel that bordered our recently redone neighborhood road. Those sunflowers were much more robust than any in my yard. No more. A neighbor cut everything down to the rock surface. Attractive healthy green plants in August gone. What were they thinking?

I marveled at the meticulousness of the person who sprayed under the electrical lines that line the roadsides near my house. Naturally the deadly redcedars were drenched with toxic chemicals that will eventually find their way into our bodies, but also every Roughleaf dogwood, smooth and winged sumac were targeted. Why?

Poison sumac is very rare in Oklahoma. Native smooth and winged sumac turn brilliant red in fall, range up to ten feet in height and provide nourishment and cover for wildlife. Roughleaf dogwood, another valuable native, may reach fifteen feet and the fruits are eaten by forty different species of birds. These are not enemies of electrical lines. Plants were sprayed along road cuts where their roots helped stabilize the sandy clay soil and prevented erosion.

Maybe the two Master Naturalists from the southwestern part of Oklahoma have it right. They once quipped “people see what they want to see and do things just because they can”. Can’t underestimate the value of a good education. Teaches minds to open wider and think.

The Toy Story RV, held together by a thick rubber band, was packed in my suitcase. My cracked kneecap decided the front row of the airplane was best. Next to me sat a man with scars on his thin withered legs. Forty-eight years ago, an 800 pound metal plate fell on his knees. Both knees were crushed and immediately removed, but the bones were fused. He now can walk stiff-legged with the aid of crutches and has since traveled to 35 countries! His optimism and determination kept him going.

The intact RV safely arrived in Maryland with the toys in their Manila envelope. Once the collection was set up on the dining room table, the RV was rolled across the surface one time by the youngest member of the family before it was speedily and deftly taken apart. Each RV section was teamed up with its toy to see what amazing thing the toy could do. Buzz Lightyear and Duke Caboom provided the most entertainment since both could be plugged into plastic springs and sent into space or propelled along the floor. Fuzzy the cat quickly left the room, taking to for his favorite sleeping place, our bed upstairs.

Once the action toys became unexciting, my very young granddaughter was ready to have the pieces patched back together into the original RV shape. Her older brother, the budding computer engineer, came to the rescue and reassembled the RV.

The renewed interest in Toy Story triggered off a Toy Story movie marathon. In two days, Toy Story 1,2 and 3 were watched on the giant television by two kids and three adults with the Toy Story RV, Buzz, Woody and the rest of the gang peering up intently from the floor. Toy Story 4 DVD is scheduled to be released in the fall. Can hardly wait.

Another ‘toy’ in the house was the round, low-to-the-ground computer programmed pigmy vacuum cleaner. The Eufy RoboVac left its port every morning to go to work. The whiskers whirled as the disk sought out nooks, crannies and dirty floors. People danced to the side or walked out as the RoboVac entered the room. When finished, it powered down during its return to home base to recharge, leaving floors clean in its wake. From upstairs, it sounded like an all-out battle as the Eufy crossed floor thresholds and bumped into chair legs and walls while following its cleaning circuit.

This area of Maryland has a diverse mix of cultures represented by food and worship centers. We ate Greek salads, Italian pizza, Chuy’s Tex-Mex, Jinya Ramen Bar, the Japanese Sushi Bar, IKEA Swedish cuisine and played trivia at the ‘World of Beer.’ The most cheerful temple was just down the road from us. The Vietnamese Buddhist Association garden was lined with tall yellow marigolds, delicate airy pink cleomes and Japanese maples. Brightly colored flags waved from above. It was a delight to the eyes and a boost to the spirit.

Cleome, aka Spider Flower, is a drought and deer resistant annual that reseeds itself to return the next year. The 6 to 8 inch flower clusters in different shades of pink bloom along stalks five feet tall. Seed pods on long stems project out from spent flowers below the current blooms. Butterflies, wasps, hummingbirds and bees love this plant, as do beekeepers. The flowers have abundant nectar that bees convert into a very tasty honey. On the other hand, Cleome scent is rather strong and musky and some confuse the plant with marijuana. It could turn out to be the best attention getter in your garden in more ways than one or two!

Last week was ‘Welcome Week’ at Oklahoma Baptist University. After the students became acquainted with the school during the weekend, Monday morning was devoted to “Serve Shawnee”, the Community Service Project. Groups fanned out across Shawnee to work where needed. It was a very warm morning that rapidly escalated into an oppressively hot humid day.

The Japanese Peace Garden was the recipient of eight strong young men and women. Little did they know what would face them as they climbed out of the OBU van. One large pile of wood mulch and two large hills of concrete screenings awaited their arrival, courtesy of Jim VanAntwerp of the Shawnee Parks Department. Two Master Gardeners and one hearty volunteer (Linda and Royce Smith, Becky Carlberg) wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, hoes, gardening tools and gloves were provided. The student teams weeded and mulched trees and beds. The three main paths into the garden were cleared of grasses before concrete screenings were shoveled and spread along each walkway as the temperature rose higher and higher.

To everyone’s credit, we all stuck it out and completed most of the tasks. Seems that we were the last group standing. All the others had called it quits. I was so proud of our guys who had done outstanding work despite oppressive conditions.

OBU students have proven they go above and beyond what is expected. They have done so year after year at the Japanese Peace Garden. Here’s hoping they continue this throughout their lives.

“May I a small house and large garden have;

and a few friends,

And many books, both true.”

17th Century English poet Abraham Cowley

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.