Shawnee’s Thursday bid to play Lawton MacArthur at the Shawnee Invitational was waylaid by Mother Nature.

The Lady Wolves, 2-8, held a 1-0 lead when the game was suspended in the second inning by a combination of lightning, then torrential rain at the FireLake fields.

The game will be resumed sometime tonight at FireLake. Shawnee also has games scheduled today against Durant at 2 p.m. and Claremore at 4 p.m.

The Lady Wolves have two more Invitational games slated Saturday — Noble at 10 a.m. and Sallisaw at 2 p.m.

