LOS ANGELES

4 wounded in downtown shooting

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Four people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon and police were searching for a man and a woman suspected in the attack.

Gunfire erupted shortly after noon in San Julian Park, where homeless people often congregate, according to the LAPD. The park is one block east of the Police Department’s Central Division station.

Authorities said it appeared the shooting occurred after two people in a white SUV — a woman and a man — got into an altercation with someone in the park. Police say the people in the vehicle fired into the park.

The four people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

“This is unusual. You have the occasional shooting down here, but four is a lot,” Capt. Scott Harrelson said.

Only one of people who were wounded was specifically targeted in the shooting, police said. A social worker and a security guard who were in the park were also struck by gunfire; both were shot in the arm.

— Los Angeles Times

MIAMI

Rapper pleads guilty to lying to gun seller

MIAMI (TNS) — Rapper Kodak Black, accused of lying on documents while purchasing weapons at a Hialeah distribution center earlier this year, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Black, a 22-year-old Pompano Beach song writer whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested prior to a performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami Gardens in May. He now faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge. His hearing is scheduled for November.

Black appeared in federal court Thursday after federal prosecutors accused him of intentionally misleading Lou’s Police Distribution in Hialeah during two visits earlier this year in which he purchased three pistols. Federal prosecutors said during visits to the outlet in January and again in March, Black wrote “no” on forms that asked if he was under indictment or information for any felony.

Prosecutors said that Black transposed several digits of his social security number during a visit to the outlet in January, which permitted him to pick up the three firearms a few days later. When the rapper used his real Social Security number a month later, he was denied a fourth pistol, prosecutors said.

Black was charged with submitting falsified documents with false information when he purchased the firearms.

Prosecutors claim that one of the pistols purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting Pompano Beach less than a week after he visited the outlet in March.

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno denied Black’s request for bond on Thursday, calling the rapper a danger to the community and citing his criminal past. Since being convicted of armed robbery in 2015, Black has been charged with several offenses including firearm and narcotics possession.

The rapper was out on bond in an unrelated sexual assault case when he bought the guns in Hialeah.

— Miami Herald