Jane DeShazo

Jane DeShazo, 85, died Tuesday.

Family received friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, on Thursday. Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Anthony Thomas

Anthony Brian Thomas, 43, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.