The Shawnee community and surrounding areas are invited to Cops N Kids Saturday Aug. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center.

The event is an opportunity where children and their families can learn about different areas of law enforcement.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, police officers from all over the area will gather to meet with members of the community .

"There will be over 30 agencies. Local Pottawatomie County first responders including Fire departments, REACT, Municipal, Tribal, Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s, State, Federal and Military," Lozano said.

The event is free and Lozano said she expects there to be over 3,500 people in attendance.

"Bringing law enforcement and community together especially with the kids. This is an opportunity for the kids to spend time with law enforcement/first responders on a more personal level," Lozano said.

The first 1,000 people to sign in will get a free t-shirt and goodie bags Lozano said.

In addition, there will be clowns, police car rides, emergency vehicles on display, a dunk tank, finger painting, bike rodeo, fire obstacle, a petting zoo, and more.