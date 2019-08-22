BARTLESVILLE FIRE

Electrical short causes RV trailer to burn

The Bartlesville Fire Department responded to a fire which heavily damaged a fifth-wheel RV camper at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside RV Park near Adams Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue.

About nine firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish it, said BFD Public Information Officer Bill Hollander.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming out of the front and black smoke. Occupants were out at the time, and the fire department had it under control within five to 10 minutes,” Hollander said.

The 2020 model trailer was heavily damaged. The owners were from Nevada, Hollander said.

The owner of the RV noticed a wiring short toward the front of the trailer earlier in the day.

“He had noticed the wiring shortage and used the fire extinguisher and disconnected the battery. He thought it was out, but it went up in flames,” Hollander said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

— Kris Dudley

TOWER CENTER

Demolition work continues

Work continues on the demolition and earthwork construction phase at the Tower Center at Unity Square site. This phase of the project is expected to take another two weeks to complete and will be followed by the building, electrical and landscaping phase, according to project manager and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. The project is still on-track to be substantially complete by mid-December.

— City of Bartlesville

TRAINING

Fire department learns swift water rescues

Bartlesville Fire Department’s B Shift spent some time at Lee Lake last week training with the department’s new swift water rescue boat.

“After the flooding we had last spring we recognized the need for a swift water rescue boat,” said Deputy Fire Chief David Topping.

Dewey resident Melvin Offutt assisted Bartlesville Fire Department with several rescues during the spring flooding using his personally-owned swift water rescue boat. The boats are designed to navigate shallow, swift moving waters.

The funding for the boat was realized through a donation to Washington County Emergency Management, Topping said.

The department will hold a three-day certification training next month.

— City of Bartlesville