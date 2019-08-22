Estelle J. (Wallace) Harp was the first born to her parents, Jack and Rilda (Shipman) Wallace. She was born in an Oklahoma City hospital on Oct. 23, 1929, and passed from this life to her eternal home in heaven on Aug. 20, 2019.

Her family moved to the Johnson Community Northeast of Shawnee in 1941. They attended the Johnson Church of God and it was there she heard the Holy Spirit call out her name and she accepted Jesus as her Savior. She attended Johnson School, Earlsboro High School, and Prague High School where she graduated with the class of 1946.

In the Johnson community at age 12 she met the love of her life, Ray Harp, who was then 14. They were married June 1, 1947. They lived in the Johnson Community most of their lives and attended the Johnson Church of God as faithful members. Their children also attended the Church of God and were each married in that church. Church and school activities were of prime importance to their family. Their friends were always welcomed in their home and it was a delight for Estelle to entertain them as well as family gatherings.

Estelle worked as lunch room cook at Johnson School for 11 years while their children were students there. She was later employed as an office clerk at Shawnee Realty and Insurance in Shawnee. On Jan. 2, 1984, Estelle and Ray became members of Liberty Baptist Church in Shawnee. She has been a volunteer with Heartland Hospice and tutored in the Literacy Training Program with Shawnee library.

She was precede in death by her husband, Ray and their son Keith. Other family members preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Jack Wallace; sister, Shirley Wallace Mullins; and brother, John (Bill) Wallace.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Hall and her husband, Rev. Don Hall; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Harp; also grandchildren, Jana Harp Bradshaw and her husband Kevin, Tara Harp Brown and her husband Adam, Rudy Lambert and his wife Sandy, Julie Lambert and Emily Harp; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Bradshaw, Karsyn Bradshaw, Kali Lambert, Harper Brown, and twin boys, Sam and Eli Brown.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Liberty Baptist Church with Don Hall and Phil Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. The family requests in lieu of flowers that Gideon Bibles be given.

