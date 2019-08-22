Barbara Kay Kessinger, 72, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.

Barbara Kay Kessinger, 72, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Johnson Church of God with Reverend Charles Wayne Green officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.