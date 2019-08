The Osage County Commissioners voted to approve 13 county holidays for 2020.New Year’s Day — Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Day — Jan. 20

Good Friday — April 10

Memorial Day — May 25

Independence Day — July 3

Labor Day — Sept. 7

Columbus Day — Oct. 12

Veterans’ Day — Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 26-27

Christmas Eve — Dec. 24

Christmas Day — Dec. 25

The county commissioners also voted to have a county employee holiday dinner Dec. 2.