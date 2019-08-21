Tied at 4 entering the fifth inning, Harrah piled up 11 runs for a 17-6 win over Seminole Tuesday.

SEMINOLE — Tied at 4 entering the fifth inning, Harrah piled up 11 runs for a 17-6 win over Seminole Tuesday. The game was stopped after five innings on the run rule.

Ten of Harrah’s 11 runs in the fifth were unearned. Seminole finished with five errors.

Seminole, 2-4, received a double and single from Reese Street. Street drove in a run and scored once as Seminole posted five hits.

The Lady Chieftains will be home at 5 p.m. Thursday against McGuinness. Seminole will play two games Friday at Stratford – Lindsay’s junior varsity at 2:45 and Stratford at 5:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.