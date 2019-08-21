Barnsdall Junior High girls’ softball team, coached by Gary Cunningham, has officially started their season. They played their first home game on Aug. 17 against Woodland and will play their next home game on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Come out and support the junior high girls as they play this season.

The school planners have arrived and will be handed out to the students this week. Every student in grades seventh through 12th will receive a planner and be able to use it to track grades, plan for assignments and use as a tool to stay organized.

Mrs. Farber is organizing the 4th Annual College and Career Fair for Barnsdall High School students on Sept. 3 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the lower high school gym. The fair is a great opportunity for students and parents to gather information from colleges, armed forces, technical schools, and tribal organizations to assist in making more informed decisions for plans after high school. All students and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend. There are 25 colleges signed up to attend. The fair is a come and go and will give everyone an opportunity to stop by each booth and ask questions and gather materials.

College & Career Talk will begin for high school students at lunch on Tuesdays starting Aug. 26. Mrs. Farber will help students fill out scholarship applications, college applications and job applications every Tuesday at lunch in the library. She started this a few years ago and has increased the scholarship award amount by $100,000 every year. Last year our seniors were awarded $473,000 at the awards assembly, and she hopes to award even more this year to our graduation seniors.

The Barnsdall Public Library has introduced a new program, Express Service, available to all Barnsdall library card holders. If you are in need of some books and are too busy to come into the library, you can use Express Service to gather your library books for you. In order to use this service, you will need to call the library and tell them what books you want to check out. The library will then check the books out to you and have them ready for pick up at your convenience. The library staff will even go the extra step and bring them out to your car when you drive up. This is an awesome service that our librarian, Cecilia Hibdon, has added to our local library to make checking out books more convenient. The library also partners with OK Virtual Library where you can read all of your selections of books, audiobooks and magazines on your mobile devices. For questions or to check out books through Express Service, call 918-847-2118.

The Barnsdall Community Clean Up fund has increased to over $2,300 and is still looking for more donors in order to receive the maximum match of $5,000 from the American Heritage Bank. Donations can be made at the American Heritage Bank.

The Chamber of Commerce met last week and has agreed to take over the planning of the Halloween event in October. They also discussed the high school sports pocket athletic schedules and are still in need of sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring and paying for the publishing of the schedules, please contact Claud Rosendale at 918-847-2202.