The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met Aug. 13 with members providing updates on a variety of topics and the board approving several events, including having “Trunk or Treat on Main Street” with family on Oct. 31. Individual costume contests, truck decoration contest and hot dogs will be given out. The event will originate in front of the Barnsdall Chamber and go down the street.

Businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to give out candy at this event, Claud Rosendale said. Volunteers will be needed to serve as costume contest judges, hand out candy and cook hot dogs for the event, he added.

The board approved up to $500 to be spent for hot dogs, candy and costume contest prizes.

Regarding Christmas in Barnsdall, the board set the parade date for Dec. 14 at dusk. After the parade Santa will be at the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce, Rosendale said.

The school will again decorate treat bags for the kids to receive when they visit Santa.

Then, at 7 p.m. or so, the Christmas drawings will begin.

“I have confirmed everyone who will sponsor drawing prize money,” Rosendale said.

Baker Hughes will provide $1,250, the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will give $1,000 or $1,100, Enbridge will give $500 and the Osage Casino will give $500, Fast Ali’s Upholstery will give $100 and Stumpff Family Funeral Homes & Crematory will give $100. People must be present to win, which Rosendale said really brings the crowds out.

Barnsdall School Superintendent Jeff Lay gave some school news on several matters.

“We’re delivering lunches to the middle and high school instead of having students walk to the elementary school,” he said, adding that he helps deliver the lunches.

The Student Activity Center is going to be remodeled in early 2020, Lay said. “After the first of the year, they will begin taking bids and hope to begin work by spring break,” he said.

The elementary school construction is complete.

“It looks great,” Lay said.

The press box is still under construction. The target date to be finished with the parking area is Aug. 30. However, they have to also do cleanup, Lay said.

“The dirt pile needs to be moved. Until it is, Lay suggested parking at the elementary school and downtown for athletic events.

Also, “the construction site is still live so if spectators attend, they must stay on the guest side,” Lay said, adding that “every rain puts us behind at least one day.”

Student Body President Chance McGill, the school’s liaison with the chamber, said there are nine new staff members at the school. These include two new paraprofessionals and a custodian at the elementary school.

Agriculture and Spanish are new classes being offered this school year.

Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 6. He added that the goal is to have additional parking available by Homecoming. McGill recommended visiting the school website and Facebook for Homecoming details and times. McGill will be posting Facebook videos about Homecoming events. Facebook is where announcements about the school can be found.

Future Farmers of America is a new club starting and an Ag Booster Club will be formed as well. The new agriculture teacher is Jayce Goodwin.

There is a comprehensive development plan, and teacher training is a part of that, he said.

McGill thanked the Church of God for organizing the school supply drive and thanked all who donated water to the Barnsdall football team.

In other news Katie Havenar was voted by the board to serve as the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce secretary.

The cleanup of properties and lots in Barnsdall continues and American Heritage Bank will match the first $5,000 donated, Rosendale said. The Barnsdall Development Corporation has donated $1,000. The cleanup account has been set up by the Assembly of God Church and two chamber of commerce officers are signers on the account.

The city is also making efforts toward cleanup.

“There is an new enforcer who has been working on getting people to clean up their properties,” Rosendale said.