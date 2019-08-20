It’s time to dust off the cowboy hat and boots, get the kids, all your friends and family, then come to the Roundup. The 2019 Western Heritage Weekend is just around the corner, Sept. 28-29.

Saturday will be family day in downtown Dewey. There will be games, Western ways demonstrations, food trucks and vendors. Don’t forget about the Stick Horse Rodeo, it is amazing. All the kids have a great time with this event.

Have you ever been to a Longhorn Parade?

Well, they will have one at this celebration. What a sight to see. Longhorn cattle being herded down the main streets of downtown Dewey, sponsored by Stormwalker Ranch. After the parade, the cowboys will herd the Longhorn Cattle out to Prairie Song. It’s not too late to enter the parade. And watch out for the gunslingers. They are always looking for a gunfight. And of course, there will be everything Tom Mix and remember to save time to visit all the antique, boutique and specialty shops and restaurants in the area. Most businesses will have some special activities and sales going on throughout the weekend, just for their shoppers.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 29, all the fun moves to Prairie Song Museum. There will be live entertainment, Old Wild West rides, vendors, lots of food, and more entertainment. And you will get to spend the day at one of the best old West towns around. This is the best time of the year to visit at Prairie Song Museum. There will be tour guides in all of the old buildings on the Tate Ranch.

This old west town build by Kenneth and Marilyn Tate is worth the trip. They have all the buildings full of items that would have been actual inventory back in the day. There will be more details in the next two weeks to be revealed, about all the the events taking place during this two-day event. Mark your calendar now, so you won’t miss out on all the fun. For more information contact Fawn at 918-534-1555.

The Dewey Economic Development had to reschedule their monthly meeting that was to be held on Aug. 13. The new date has been rescheduled to Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The committee will review, discuss and possibly take action on a marketing flyer designed by Cindy Bray, of Barking Dog Design Group. The committee will discuss and consider going into executive session. The Economic Development Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dewey City Hall.