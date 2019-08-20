U.S. Highway 60 west of Bartlesville is blocked at County Road 2145 (the road to Osage Casino-Bartlesville) for an overturned semi carrying drinking water. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding. We will have an update when it becomes available.
