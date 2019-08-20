Bethany jumped out to a 7-1 lead after 5 ½ innings and staved off McLoud 8-7 Monday.

McLoud tallied four runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh before coming up just short.

Jessie Wooten notched two doubles in McLoud’s six-hit attack. Lexie Boyer had two singles and Shyann Shipman aided with a double, single and three runs.

Shipman surrendered nine hits in a seven-inning pitching stint. McLoud’s only error led to two unearned runs. Shipman fanned six.

Boyer and Wooten drove in two runs each.

McLoud, 2-1, will travel to Cushing today for a 5 p.m. game, then compete in the Stratford Tournament beginning Thursday.

