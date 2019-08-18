Dr. Mathew is a board certified cardiologist specializing in cardiac electrophysiology. Dr. Mathew attended The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, and received a undergraduate degree in chemistry. He received a master’s degree in epidemiology from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, and then completed is medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, WI. Dr. Mathew completed his fellowships in cardiovascular disease and Electrophysiology at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Oklahoma City.