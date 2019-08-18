Betty Louise “Bee” Lewis, 93 years young, died in Oklahoma City, Aug. 5, 2019, while in Hospice. She was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Ardmore to parents, Marshall C. and Gene Clemons. She was a graduate of Ardmore High School. Betty lived in Ardmore, Shawnee, Brownfield, Texas, Odessa, Texas, Hobbs, N.M., and Paul’s Valley before finally settling in Oklahoma City. Betty Clemons married Jack. A. Lewis on Jan. 24, 1948 in Ardmore, and they were married 35 years until Jack preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1983.

Survivors include her son and daughter, James Michael Lewis of Duncan and Karen D. Goodman of Oklahoma City; sisters, Carol Richmond and Deanna Griffin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephew. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Billy J. Clemons; mother and father, Marshall and Gene Clemons; and husband, Jack A. Lewis.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com.