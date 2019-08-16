After enduring a frustrating split and a district opening loss to begin the season, the Plainview Lady Indians got into the win column Thursday at the Chisholm Trail Invitational.

Plainview opened with a victory against Cache, before taking a tough loss in the late game against Washington.

Plainview 7

Cache 3

The Lady Indians managed to snap their two-game losing streak by silencing the high-powered Lady Bulldogs from Cache in their opening contest.

Cache took the lead in the top of the first, before Plainview responded with three runs in the bottom half of the second.

Brinkley Campbell drew a bases loaded walk which allowed Brooklyn Stricker to score, tying the game at 1-1.

Logan Lee then brought home a pair of runs to give Plainview the lead with a single to center field.

Stricker got an RBI groundout in the third to make it 4-1, before Tatum Bewster scored following a bases loaded walk from Samara Morgan.

Campbell and Lee then teamed up to make it 7-1 as each collected an RBI in the inning.

Cache tried to rally with one run in the fourth and fifth innings, but the rally fell short.

Riley Grant got the win on the mound for Plainview, throwing three innings of work. She allowed one earned run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Washington 10

Plainview 0 F/4

Things didn’t go as planned for the Lady Indians (2-3) in their second game, as they were run-ruled by the Washington Lady Warriors in four innings.

Plainview managed just two hits in the contest, as the Lady Warriors scored one run in the first and second innings before scoring eight in the third to seal the game.

Riley Grant took the loss on the mound, throwing four innings. She allowed eight earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and nine walks.