Animal shelters across the country are participating in the Clear the Shelters event this Saturday in hopes to reduce their pet population.

With fees reduced to $10, adoption prices are affordable for anyone looking to add a pet to their home.

For some, adding a pet is no issue as they may have had a pet previously. For first time pet owners, pet maintenance may be challenging and often leads to pets being returned to animal shelters.

Local Girl Scout members from Troop 334, Magdalene Isbell and Elise Reddish, have taken it upon themselves to educate pet adopters on what to know when adopting a pet.

“At our animal shelter we are going to host a pet education program for new pet owners,” Elise Reddish said. “Because they might not know what to do.”

Starting at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m., the girls will teach adopters on ways to tell if a pet is sick, what medicines can be given to a give a pet and how to check for fleas and ticks. The girls will also talk about what foods are good for pets to eat as well as how to scoop a litter box and how to clean up after a pet.

Troop leader 334 Sheila Isbell hopes the girls initiative not only helps the girls achieve the Bronze Award but also helps out local shelters from overcrowding.

“There are a lot of pets that get returned often,” Sheila Isbell said. “Someone will adopt them and they are not expecting the amount of care it is going to take.”

While helping the with the Clear the Shelters event, the girls are also helping further their efforts in Girl Scouts.

The girls are using their passion for animals to help them earn the Bronze award, the highest honor a Girl Scout junior can receive.

The girls and the shelter still need volunteers for Saturday’s event and anyone interested can visit fb.me/FurBabyUniversity

“It makes me happy that they get to have a good home,” Magdalene Isbell said. “And that the owners are actually taking care of them.”