Havlin C. “Dick” Motley, 95, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Edmond.

Havlin C. “Dick” Motley, 95, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Edmond.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19.

Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tony Peak, Tecumseh First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.