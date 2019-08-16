Graveside services for Geneva Allgood Blackmon will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta with Bro. Ren McIntire officiating.

Geneva was born on March 29, 1934 to Manley Allgood and Lavada Hulsey in Bryan County. Geneva passed away Aug. 11, 2019 in Erving, Texas at the age of 85 years.

Geneva is survived by one brother, Joe Allgood of Ardmore; five sons, Billy Blackmon, Randy Hiedrich, Allen Allgood, Bobby Neubeurauer and Franklin Neubeurauer all of Texas. Two daughters, Annie Smith, Susie Cerecedez of Tefor and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Lavada Allgood, two brothers, Donnie Allgood, Junior Allgood, a sister, Joyce Merrill and one son, Johnny Hedrick.

Casket bearers will be sons and grandsons.