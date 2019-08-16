The first day of school is down in the books for Bartlesville, and teachers and students at Madison Middle School seemed confident that it was a good one.

“Every year poses its own challenges and rewards and excitement,” Eidson said. “But there’s a joy when the building is full of kids,’ said Principal Joey Edison as he greeted students at the school entrance.

Eighth grader Regan Patzkowski said she was nervous and excited to be back in school and was especially looking forward to taking STEM classes and doing reenactments in history class.

Singing in the school choir also will be a highpoint for Patzkowski, who spent a lot of her summer at daily swim practices for Phillips 66 Splash Club, but enjoyed some vacation time in Iowa.

Luke Olsen, who’s in seventh grade and also on the swim team, admitted that it was tough coming back to school after a fun, relaxing summer.

“It’s hard coming back after a good summer,” he said. “But the first day of school is going okay so far.”

Olsen said he was most looking forward to his science class.

“I think a STEM career would be pretty fun,” he said.

Fellow seventh grader Jacob Crawford said he was “kind of” excited to be back in class.

“I’m looking forward to my double honors math class,” Crawford said, whose younger brother, Matthew is going in to the fourth grade at Hoover Elementary School.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again,” said Matthew Crawford.

Meanwhile, their mother, Lori Crawford, who volunteers as a yearbook advisor at the middle school, reported that the first day back to class moved relatively smooth.

“It’s a little chaotic, but not terrible. We have four kids in the Bartlesville school district — two in high school, one in middle school, one in elementary and two in college. There’s six boys in all.”

Andrew Blain, physical education teacher, said he looks forward to seeing returning students and getting to know new ones.

“It will be exciting to start a new year with new faces and new starts,” said Blain, who was helping direct students to their classrooms and lockers in the busy Madison hallways.

Assistant principal Morgan Axsom was also greeting students at the school entrance and pointing them in the right direction.

She’s been at Madison for a decade now, including several years as a special education teacher. Nevertheless, the first-day-of-school jitters still hit her, she said.

“I woke up nervous and excited – just like the rest of the kids,” Axsom said.