Last Friday, the Boys and Girls Club bid farewell to the Ardmore YMCA as their summer camp came to a close. The students presented the YMCA with a plaque thanking them for being their host after they were unable to hold the camp at their original venue. The camp was originally slated to take place at a location on Maxwell Avenue, but the building was not up to city code. Some of the code violations included the lack of a fire suppression system, emergency lighting and a fire alarm system.

Amy Miller, area director of the Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley, said the YMCA stepped in quickly to get the camp back on track.

“We just want to give a big thank you to the Ardmore YMCA for everything they’ve done for us this summer,” Miller said. “They stepped in when we were in a pinch, and it ended up being an amazing summer. We all really enjoyed being there.”

Miller said other chapters of Boys and Girls Club partner with their local YMCAs all across the country.

“Their mission and their goals line up nicely with the Boys and Girls Club mission and goals. So it’s been a really good match,” Miller said.

While their time at the YMCA has come to a close, Miller said the organization will continue to have a presence in Ardmore. Once the necessary renovations are completed at the Maxwell Avenue location they plan on returning to that building. However, they will be operating out of an interim location in the meantime.

Miller said they will likely announce the location by the end of the week and the after-school program will begin next week.

“We have our curriculum ready to go,” Miller said. “We have our staff hired — the ones that are returning and our new people coming on this year. We’re excited and ready to go.”