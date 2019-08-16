WYANDOTTE — A 2-year-old boy drowned Thursday, Aug. 15 at a residence off South 684 Road in the Wyandotte area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Quapaw Nation EMS were dispatched at approximately 2:12 p.m. after receiving a call that a male child had fallen into a pool and stopped breathing.

Emergency personnel arrived and immediately transported the child to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

The child’s grandmother, along with a neighbor, attempted to resuscitate the child until EMS arrived.

Ottawa County Investigators investigated the scene and determined the incident to be an accident.

The child perished at Freeman Hospital in Joplin shortly after arrival.