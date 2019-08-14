HONG KONG

Airport protests turn violent for second day

HONG KONG (TNS) — Chaos consumed Hong Kong’s international airport Tuesday as formerly peaceful pro-democracy protests took a turn toward vigilantism.

Thousands of protesters blocked passengers and occupied terminals, forcing the airport to suspend all check-ins for the second day in a row, later clashing with riot police and attacking suspected undercover cops in their midst. President Donald Trump warned in a tweet that the Chinese government was moving troops to its border with Hong Kong, which enjoys limited autonomy.

More than 300 flights had already been canceled Tuesday following Monday’s airport shutdown due to a similar protest.

Hong Kong is in its 10th week of public unrest. What started as a peaceful movement against an extradition bill perceived to threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law has become a decentralized series of near-daily confrontations between protesters and police. More than 700 protesters have been arrested so far.

The international airport, one of Asia’s top transportation hubs and a symbol of Hong Kong’s status as a financial center, has been a focal site for protesters, who’ve been trying to raise awareness of their fight for democratic reforms and against alleged police brutality.

But this time, protesters shifted from the peaceful tactics they’d been using for five days, escalating from chanting and handing out flyers to physically obstructing passengers from reaching their flights. Their methods may have antagonized the international visitors they were trying to win over, just as Beijing escalates a propaganda war aimed at portraying the protesters as “radicals” under foreign influence and deserving of crackdown.

Angry scuffles broke out in the late afternoon as hundreds of protesters surrounded two security gates in one of the terminals, sitting down so that no travelers could get to the security check and their boarding gates.

Shouting matches broke out as protesters refused to let passengers by. At one point, some protesters trapped passengers — including families with small children — in a poorly ventilated emergency passageway.

Passengers eventually burst through the passageway to make a run for a train to the boarding gates, some of them crying in distress.

— Los Angeles Times