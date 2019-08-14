Cooper Gene Stout w/pic

Cooper Gene Stout raced into this world in Bartlesville, OK on February 5, 2010 to Cody Gene and Sara Elizabeth Brown Stout. From the beginning, Cooper loved to go fast…..in everything. Being an accomplished race car driver at the age of 9 surprised no one. “Coop” crossed his last finish line on August 12, 2019 at home in the loving arms of his Mama and Daddy in rural Ochelata.

Cooper loved many things in life, mostly his brother Haidyn and sister Piper. He also enjoyed going to work with his Daddy and Papa Matt. Driving his race car was one of the highlights of his life. Actually, Coop loved to drive everything; dump trucks, pickups, cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, lawn mowers, he was just a motor man! He was ornery and mischievous and thoroughly loved scaring people. Hiding behind a corner, crouching down by a fireplace, anywhere, no one was off limits if he could get one over on them.

Coop had a sparkle in his eyes that was as bright as any sunny day and a big grin to go with it. He was detailed, meticulous, adventurous, tough, driven, a born leader (he HAD to be in charge) and he was definitely one of a kind. In addition to racing, Cooper loved football, fishing, “orange” dip and being with the ones he loved. He also loved to tell whoever he was riding with how to drive.

Cooper leaves behind his loving parents, Cody and Sara Stout, brother Haidyn and sister Piper of the home. Paternal grandparents are Bill & Tracie Pierce, Danny Stout and maternal grandparents Greg and Cindy Brown; great-grandparents Sandra and Jim Vredenburg. Cooper is survived by many aunts and uncles, either by blood or love, great aunts and uncles, great-great aunts and uncles and many, many cousins and friends.

Waiting in heaven for Cooper are his Uncle Garrett Brown and cousin Christian Stout.

Pall bearers for Cooper include Matt Fugate, Trey Madden, Jesse Sumpter, Levi Bates, Stephen Land and Matt Bell.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family can be made to the Cooper Stout Family Benefit at the American Bank of Oklahoma, 199 Caney Valley Place, Ramona, OK 74061.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 9:00am to 8:00pm, with family receiving friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral service will be at Caney Valley Gymnasium on Thursday, August 15 at 10:00am, with interment at Ochelata Cemetery.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org