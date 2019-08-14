Nancy (Suzie) Nichols w/pic

Nancy (Suzie) Nichols of Bartlesville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 26, 2019 at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa. Nancy was a joyful, loving soul who never met a stranger and was dearly loved by all her family and friends. Her passing has left a huge void in many, many hearts.

Her family has chosen to keep all memorial services private. However, for any who would like to honor her memory, they can do so by donating in her name to The American Heart Association, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc (Frisco, TX), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or their own favorite charity.

