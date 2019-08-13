Despite being outhit 12-5, Tecumseh outlasted Holdenville 10-9 Monday in a 2019 season opener.

TECUMSEH — Despite being outhit 12-5, Tecumseh outlasted Holdenville 10-9 Monday in a 2019 season opener.

Tecumseh made up for the hit differential by posting seven walks and six hit batsmen. Lauren Taylor was plunked twice.

Holdenville held a 9-6 lead entering the bottom of the fifth, only to watch Tecumseh tally four runs.

Reliever Katlyn Fleming of Tecumseh didn’t allow a run in the last two innings. In her 2 2/3 innings of work, she permitted one unearned run, one hit and two walks. She whiffed one.

Tecumseh starter Kylee Akehurst, over the first four innings, gave up eight runs, only two of which were earned. Akehurst permitted 11 hits and fanned one.

Tecumseh collected five singles from five different players — Ayzia Shirey, Taryn Alexander, Taylor Frizzell, Fleming and Akehurst. Alexander, Frizzell and Fleming drove in two runs each.

Tecumseh prevailed despite seven errors.

The Lady Savages will be home again today opposite Jones, then compete in the Byng Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

