Simplify your life with ideas from organization workshop

Take steps to be more efficient in your daily life with the Shawnee Public Library workshop “Get Organized, Stress Less,” presented from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Community Rooms A and B of the library.

Krista Scammahorn, Business Development Coordinator with Moore Norman Technology Center, will lead the program, which also will use information from the book “Getting Things Done” by David Allen. Scammahorn is a recently published author with more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing.

Participants will get tips on topics like increasing focus on their most meaningful work; organizing information; prioritizing commitments; creating mental space for innovation; and achieving stress-free productivity.

The program is presented in a partnership with Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Shawnee Forward and the REI Women’s Business Center.

Ages 18 and up may attend and advance registration is required.

Plan a smarter vacation with "Disney Trip Tips"

This summer may be about over, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about future summer vacation plans. The Tecumseh Public Library looks at that topic with its upcoming “Disney Trip Tips” activity, taking place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the library, 114 N. Broadway.

Learn tips to save time and money when taking a trip to a Disney park. Topics will include lodging options, dining plans, finding discount trips and the best trip dates to consider. An avid Disney park visitor with experience on the topic will lead the program.

While the trip likely will involve the whole family, this presentation is geared to ages 18 and up. Advance registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.