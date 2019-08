Shawnee resident Leon H. Rogers, 94, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in a local nursing home.

Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

The family will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to greet and visit with friends and family.