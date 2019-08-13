The City of Ardmore is under a burn ban until further notice due to hot, dry conditions.

Ardmore Fire Department Fire Marshall Tim Lee said the over 100 degree temperatures combined with low amounts of rainfall pose a fire hazard for citizens. The fire department has had to impose a burn ban nearly every year around this time, Lee said.

While under the ban, Lee said citizens are prohibited from outdoor burning. Citizens may still use outdoor grills, but are encouraged to use caution while doing so. Individuals should keep flames away from combustible surfaces, Lee said.

Conditions have recently caused some issues with rapidly spreading fires near tall vegetation, Lee said.

“It’s really hard on our firefighters if they have to put out a grass fire right now,” Lee said. “We’ve had a couple of controlled burns that have gotten out of hand.”