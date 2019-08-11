Monday: Cheeseburger and fixings, tater tots, fruit, cookie
Tuesday: Beans and Ham, spinach, tomato relish or veggie salad, cornbread, fruit cobbler
Wednesday: Beef stew, salad, peaches, crackers, jello with topping
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, cake
Friday: Deli sandwich, pea salad, pickled beets, banana pudding
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.