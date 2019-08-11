Wallace Allen, 97, of Welch, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born November 6, 1921 in Ft. Worth, Texas to J.D. Allen and Lillian (Thompson) Allen.

Wallace graduated high school and then attended college to play football. On May 2, 1942, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Aileen Taack. They made their home in Lockney, Texas for several years before moving to Commerce, Oklahoma in 1955. In 1967, they moved to the Welch area where they ran their ranching operation.

On October 2, 1942, Wallace enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He served his country in World War II. He was discharged on December 7, 1945.

He was a longtime, faithful member of the Welch Baptist Church where he actively served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Welch Round Up Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen, on July 22, 2009, and by his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Tullis and husband Ernie of Welch; a son, Steve Allen and wife Jeanne of Springtown, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kym Kays and husband Mark of Independence, Kansas, Kelli Williams and husband Greg of Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma, Chad Allen and wife Delia of Ft. Worth, Texas, Casey Allen and wife Jennifer of Aurora, Texas, Chris Allen of Saginaw, Texas, Chuck Tullis and wife Holly of Grove, Oklahoma, and Kathy Floyd and husband Chris of Owasso, Oklahoma several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Wallace’s life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Welch Baptist Church. Pastor Ralph Heiney officiated.

Services were entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.