Sylvia Tomlinson, 80, of Vinita, Oklahoma, passed away at her home Friday, August 9, 2019. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Walker Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
