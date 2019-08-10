Hello everyone, and I hope you are enjoying your day. While we don't have any events at the Shawnee Senior Center today, we have lots of things coming up. In case you haven't joined us in a while or have never visited, we are located at 401 N. Bell, right next to Woodland Park and Shawnee Splash.

Hello everyone, and I hope you are enjoying your day. While we don’t have any events at the Shawnee Senior Center today, we have lots of things coming up. In case you haven’t joined us in a while or have never visited, we are located at 401 N. Bell, right next to Woodland Park and Shawnee Splash.

First, a recap of last week: We held our first monthly birthday celebration last Tuesday, and since we didn’t want the July birthday folks to feel left out, we honored both July and August birthdays. The birthday cake must have tasted good as it went fast, but we also had some salty snacks for those who weren’t craving sweets.

Anyone with a birthday in July or August had the chance to record their names on our new birthday poster for each month. Here’s a big shout out and “Happy Birthday” to Susan, Darletta, Faye, Tom, JP, Leonard, Linda N., JK, and Marilyn (the July bunch), and to Joy, Cheryl, Richard, Danny, Darlene, Cindi, Linda S., Katheryn, Fran, Paula, Charles, Marty, and Jo (the August crew). If we didn’t mention your name, that means you didn’t sign our poster, so be sure to add yours the next time you are in the center. And, be watching the calendar for next month’s September birthday celebration!

On Monday we will be showing a movie here at the center at 2 p.m. Come join us for a classic film experience, plus popcorn and iced tea. Last Tuesday anyone who came to the center had the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite movie, and the winning flick will be featured on Monday. The runner-up movie will be shown at some point in the near future. If you didn’t get to cast your vote, it might mean you didn’t come last Tuesday, so we hope you join us soon. You never know what else you might be missing!

The center has a new group of intermediate knitters now meeting on Mondays. Their current project is called “Toe Up Two Socks at a Time.” If you are an experienced knitter and would like to learn how to knit two socks at the same time, this is the perfect opportunity for you. The group is led by Joy Moore, and for now Joy Harbeson and Sally Murphy are joining her to complete their projects. If you can knit and purl, check this group out on Monday afternoons.

While it has been awhile since we’ve seen Domino players sharing the pool and rec room with the billiard players, we are pleased to be able to tell you we now have some faithful tile sliders here just about every afternoon. Thomas, Jim, Rilla, and Coach were playing last week, and from what I understand Rilla and Thomas were winning at the time, but things may have switch and there’s always another game to play. They mentioned that more Domino players are needed so they can have more than one table going, so if you are a Domino player, make your way to the senior center and join this fun Domino group.

Billiards, or shooting pool as they say here in Oklahoma, is always popular throughout the day, anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., so come out and join in the excitement. It is mostly gentlemen playing right now, but we have a few ladies who can hold their own. And everyone needs to sharpen their skills as a pool tournament is definitely coming in September, so be watching for the date to get registered.

Card games are going on most every afternoon except Tuesday, and the quilting group is busting at the seams. But please don’t take that literally, as they make their quilts much better than that. The gospel singers are growing each week, as well as the country and western gang, who come to scoot their boots or just enjoy some great music performed by the Storytime Band.

If you’ve got any questions or need a calendar, be sure to call the Shawnee Senior Center at 878-1528 for the latest details, and as always, see you at the center!