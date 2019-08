April and Mark Cellars announce the birth of a daughter, Faith Joyce Cellars.

She was born at 5:47 a.m., July 31, 2019, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee.

She is the granddaughter of Gary and Connie Cellars of Shawnee, Brian and Laura Cellars of Wellston, and Arvil Balentine.

She is the sister of Andrew Swaggerty and Sarah Cernocky.