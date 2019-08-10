For the second year in a row the Downtown Farmers Market is extending SNAP recipients the opportunity to double their dollars when they purchase fresh produce. The opportunity is courtesy of the Ardmore Institute of Health who provided a $7,000 grant for the program in 2018.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program, and eligible low-income individuals and families receive a set amount of money each month to buy eligible food items in authorized stores and markets.

Amy Hanus, member care at AIH, said the grant money helps SNAP recipients stretch their

dollars even further. The maximum purchase price at the farmers market is $20 and she believes the program is a great way to help the entire community.

“We wanted to provide a way for anyone who has SNAP to get additional fresh produce from our local farmers at the farmers market,” Hanus said. “We wanted to find a way for those who do need supplemental nutrition assistance to help increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables and also help our local farmers in the process.”

She said they hope the funds will last through next summer and that they are always looking for other options to help the community develop healthy eating habits.

“We sit on a committee through the Ardmore Main Street Authority because that’s who the farmers market runs through,” Hanus said. “We’re always looking for ways to support our farmers and help provide more local fresh fruit and vegetables for everyone. This is just one of the ways I knew AIH could help, and I was really glad that they decided to approve the grant.”

The Ardmore Downtown Farmers Market is located at 106 E. Broadway. It opens every Saturday morning at 8 a.m., and local farmers are there weekly to sell their freshly grown produce.