Raymond Wade Annanders, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Raymond Wade Annanders, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Raymond served in the United States Navy and Army. He was a police officer in Ada after his service in the military. Raymond retired after a long, successful career as a teacher and coach.

Raymond is survived by his wife: Norma Annanders; three daughters: Brandi Shur, Miranda Kinsey, and Lisa Duszynski; 10 grandchildren, along with several “adopted in” grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother: Margie Annanders; two brothers; two sisters and other family and friends.

Wade will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather (papa), great-grandfather, coach and friend.

Close family and friends will gather to “celebrate his life” on Saturday. The flag ceremony will be performed by Army and Navy.