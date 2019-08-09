While it might not seem like it, four years has passed in the blink of an eye.

For Plainview’s Chase Owen, this has meant he’s taken the next step not just in his baseball career, but his academic life as well.

“My senior year of high school was good, but different, because I only had to be there for half a day and the other half was spent at the University Center getting some concurrent credits,” Owen said. “I enjoyed getting closer with a lot of my classmates as well.”

This fall, the former Indians baseball standout will suit up for the Southwestern Christian University Eagles in Bethany, as he begins his college baseball career.

Before he walked the stage as a member of the Class of 2019 at the Plainview Activity Center this past May, Owen got to be apart of history as the Indians baseball program put itself back on the map.

Plainview notched its first 20-win season since 2017, and its first appearance in the regional tournament since 2016 this season, with Owen being a big part of the reason history was made.

Owen finished his senior year with a .353 batting average along with 12 RBI’s for the season with one home run and 42 runs scored.

“Our baseball season was different during my senior year, because we got a new head baseball coach, Ryan Luhman,” Owen said.

“It was my favorite baseball season I got to have while at Plainview. We really came together as a team, and coach Luhman really made it a point to not only grow us as baseball players, but as people.”

“I was excited to graduate high school, there were lot of mixed feelings that day,” Owen added.

“But, at the same time, I’m excited to go and experience something new. I am anxious to see what God has in store for me.”

Owen will be joining an Eagles baseball team which finished 47-17 last season including a 17-10 record in conference play.

The Eagles won the NCCAA Central Regional Championship and advanced to the NCAA Baseball World Series which was held in Easley, South Carolina.

“So far I’ve met the whole coaching staff at Southwestern and some of the team,” Owen said.

“My cousin, Clay Atwood, actually plays baseball there and that’s how I found out about the college was through him. Atwood is the third baseman and I will be an outfielder.”

Even though Owen is looking forward to the future, he will miss his family back home.

“The thing that I will miss the most is not being able to see my brother play his sophomore football season at Plainview,” Owen said.

“Last year, it was great because I was a senior while he was a freshman and we got to be on the same team with each other and that made our bond that much stronger. I will definitely miss everyone back home while I’m gone, but thankfully, I’m not too far away. To my guys back at Plainview, you have a lot of talent. Also, just relax, keep playing your game, and continue to do great things.”