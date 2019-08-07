The Avedis Foundation presented its third annual “Celebrate Teachers” event for Pottawatomie County educators Monday, August 5.

The one-day professional development event was offered at no cost to public school teachers, support staff and administrators from Pottawatomie County as part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to recognize, inspire and motivate teachers through a countywide education initiative.

Area schools, including Tecumseh Early Childhood Center, North Rock Creek, Shawnee Middle School and Gordon Cooper Technology Center, hosted educational sessions throughout the morning, with breakouts segmented by grade level. The afternoon session, held at Firelake Arena, featured keynote speaker Gerry Brooks, author of Go See the Principal: True Tales from the School Trenches. Brooks is also an elementary school principal from Lexington, Kentucky, whose career in education includes classroom, administrative and intervention experience.

Widely known to more than one million social media followers, Brooks relied on his signature humor throughout his keynote address to more than 1,300 educators Monday, sharing personal stories and anecdotes to illustrate how teachers can improve their instructional abilities through “personal climate” and culture strategies in the classroom. Brooks also provided real-life tips to help administrators successfully lead their staffs.

“We are honored to sponsor ‘Celebrate Teachers’ for its third year,” stated Avedis Foundation president and CEO Kathy Laster. “Avedis Foundation places great importance on one of our county’s most valuable resources – our teachers – and it was a thrill to bring so much talent together for a day of professional growth and development,” Laster continued.

All 15 Pottawatomie County school districts participated in the 2019 installment of “Celebrate Teachers.”

“The event has grown exponentially and for that, we owe a great deal of credit to the superintendents of our school districts who come together as a strong and unified voice for education in Pottawatomie County,” Audrey Seeliger, program officer and event coordinator Avedis Foundation.