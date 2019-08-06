As the last weeks of summer draw to a close, students and parents are preparing for a new school year.

Several districts throughout the county have announced their enrollment, orientation, Meet the Teacher and other such dates to communities.

Shawnee Public Schools head back August 20.

SMS students can pick up their schedules August 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Parents must also bring a photo ID and proof of residency such as a lease agreement. Camp Wolf is August 19 from 7:45-11:30 a.m.

SHS juniors and seniors can pick up their schedules August 12 in the Performing Arts and Athletic Center (PAAC) from noon-4 p.m and freshmen and sophomores can pick theirs up August 13 from 2-6 p.m. also in the PAAC. Parents or students must provide proof of residency as well. Freshmen orientation is August 19 from 3-5 p.m. in the PAAC with a meeting for parents to follow from 5-6 p.m.

Tecumseh Public Schools head back to School August 8.

Open House for all TPS sites is August 6 with elementary sites having their doors open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and TMS and THS having their doors open from 6:30-830 p.m.

McLoud Public Schools head back August 7. The Early Childhood Center is having Meet the Teacher August 6 from 4-7 p.m. with Pre-K beginning 5-5:15 p.m., Kindergarten beginning 5:15-5:30 p.m. and first grade beginning 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Meet the Teacher night for elementary students will also be August 6 from 5-7 p.m. Orientation for seventh and eighth graders will be August 5 from 5-730 p.m. with eighth grade being from 5-6 p.m. and seventh grade being 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Freshmen Orientation is August 6 from 6-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts building.

North Rock Creek Public Schools will head back August 8 but not before their High School Grand Opening August 6 from 6-7 p.m. In addition the district will also have Meet the Teacher Night from 7-9 p.m. as well as Freshman Chromebook Night beginning at 8 p.m.

Bethel Public Schools head back August 15. New student enrollment dates are August 8-9 all day and Meet the Teacher night is August 13 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Seminole Public Schools head back Friday August 9. Open House is August 6 from 4-6 p.m. with Northwood Elementary School being from 6-8 p.m.

Dale Public Schools head back August 14. Meet the Teacher for all students will be August 12 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Maud Public Schools head back August 8. Meet the Teacher for all students is August 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by a faculty and board members swim and hot dog party from 6:30-8 p.m.

South Rock Creek Public Schools head back August 9. Meet the Teacher night for all students is August 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wanette Public Schools head back August 9.

Macomb Public Schools head back August 7. The Back to School Bash is August 9 from 6-9 p.m.

Earlsboro Public Schools head back Friday August 9. Meet the Teacher for all students is August 8 from 4-7 p.m.

Asher Public Schools head back to school Thursday August 8.

Chandler Public Schools head back August 15. Open House is Tuesday August 13 from 6-7 p.m.

Meeker Public Schools head back August 8. Open House and Meet the Teacher is August 6 from 5-7 p.m. and all students call pick up their schedules and tour the schools.

Prague Public Schools head back Wednesday August 14. Meet the Teacher is Thursday August 9.