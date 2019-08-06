TEXAS

Man charged for midair meltdown challenges law

DALLAS (TNS) — When does being a jerk rise to the level of becoming a felony when you’re 30,000 feet in the air?

A federal judge intends to decide the matter.

Justin Riley Brafford’s behavior in the sky while aboard a Southwest Airlines flight in October 2018 is the conduct in question. The 29-year-old Denton man flirted with a woman next to him, touching and “playing footsies” with her, according to an FBI complaint. When she rebuffed his advances and requested a new seat, a flight attendant scolded him.

Brafford, 29, didn’t take it well. He threw a profanity-laced tantrum in the attendant’s face for about 30 seconds and then sat down and kept quiet for the duration of the flight, according to court records.

The flight attendant, passengers and other crew members were intimidated by Brafford’s “belligerent manner,” federal authorities say, leading the pilot to divert the Dallas-bound flight to Albuquerque, where the FBI arrested him.

Brafford has remained behind bars since, unable to obtain release on bond. He’s charged with interfering with a flight crew, a felony.

John Van Butcher, his attorney, said his client didn’t make any threats and didn’t lay a finger on the flight attendant, who is physically larger, during the brief encounter. He is challenging the federal law, arguing that it’s vague and unconstitutional. Brafford has requested a bench trial, which is currently scheduled for the end of the month.

— The Dallas Morning News

MINNESOTA

R. Kelly faces another charge

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The criminal sex scandal surrounding R&B singer R. Kelly has spread to Minnesota, where he is charged with soliciting a minor for sexual purposes 18 years ago, the Hennepin County attorney’s office announced Monday.

It’s the latest charge against Kelly, 52, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the felony counts of prostitution with an individual under 18, and another soliciting sex with a person under 18. He said the alleged incident occurred in July 2001 when the victim was attempting to get an autograph from Kelly during a promotional event at the City Center in downtown Minneapolis before a concert. Charges say he gave her his phone number and told her to call him. She called and was then directed to go to a Minneapolis hotel where she met with a member of his staff and was led to his suite.

“After some discussion she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him,” Freeman said. “After accepting the $200 she got naked and they proceeded to dance.” Freeman said sexual contact occurred, though it was not intercourse. Afterward, Freeman said, she was given VIP seating for a concert.

—Star Tribune (Minneapolis)