Getting ready to go back to school after a long summer can be a stressful time, for students and parents, as they prepare for waking up early to dress and pack lunches and getting back into the homework routine.

Whether you’re a first-time parent or a seasoned back to school veteran, there are still the issues of getting school clothes, shoes and supplies (backpacks, pens, pencils and paper, etc.). And let’s not forget finding all the important documents you will need, like birth certificates and shot records.

To help, we have put together a condensed version of some of what you need to know for area schools to make the process a little easier.

Miami

918-542-8455

26 N. Main, Miami

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan

jhogan@miamips.net

http://miami.k12.ok.us/

New student enrollment will be Aug. 8 all day. Open Houses will be held on Aug. 20 from 4 - 6 p.m., and the first day of school for all students in Miami will be Wednesday, Aug. 21.

It should be noted that there are some changes to the 2019 – 2020 calendar, including a later start date, an earlier release date, more professional days, and a change to the graduation date, which had been Mother’s Day in the past. In addition, the school day will be extended by 15 minutes to allow teachers the same amount of instructional time as in the past. Now a typical school day will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m., give or take five minutes per site. Specific information for each school site will be released at a later date.

All students new to the district must have proof of residency and a current copy of a utility bill reflecting the student’s address; birth verification, an up-to-date immunization record; parent or guardian photo ID and, if applicable, Indian verification (CDIB card), and a court-ordered document regarding custody and/or guardianship (if applicable).

All immunizations for school entry are available from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, locally at the Ottawa County Health Department at 1930 N. Elm St., Miami, 918-540-2481.

If you need more information for enrolling elementary students (Pre-K through 5th grade) new to the district, contact Donna Kenney at 918-542-8455, ext. 14.

All pre-enrolled Will Rogers Middle School (WRMS) students (grades 6, 7, and 8) may pick up their schedules and locker assignments on Monday, Aug. 12, at the following times:

6th Grade - 8 - 10 a.m.; 7th Grade - 10 a.m. - Noon; and 8th Grade from 1 - 3 p.m.

Students new to WRMS may enroll on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and may pick up their schedules on Thursday, Aug. 15. Staff will be available to answer any questions about enrollment at 918-542-5588.

Miami High School (MHS) will follow the schedule below for new students, freshmen schedule pick-up and orientation, and sophomore, junior, and senior schedule pick-up:

New student enrollment and schedule pick-up will be on Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10th – 12th grade students can pick-up their schedules on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9th grade schedule pick-up and orientation will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m.

Personnel will be available to answer questions at 918-542-4421. If you have further questions about enrollment, call the superintendent’s office at 918-542-8455. Information will also be available online at http://miami.k12.ok.us/

Afton

918-257-4470

410 S. Main, Afton

Randy Gardner, Superintendent

rgardner@aftonschools.net

https://www.aftonschools.net/aftonschools.net

The second day of enrollment for all new and returning students in Afton will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6. High school students can also pick-up their schedules that day and handbooks will be available.

In addition, JOM students can pick-up their school supplies on the 6th so that parents can determine what they might still need to buy.

The first day of school in Afton will be Aug. 14. Open Houses will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Bluejacket

918-784-2365

276 NE 3rd St., Bluejacket

Shellie Baker, Superintendent, High School Principal and Counselor

sbaker@bluejacket.k12.ok.us

http://www.bluejacket.k12.ok.us/

Open Enrollment for new students will be held on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. Enrollment is also available by appointment. Call 918-784-2133 to arrange a convenient time.

There will be Open Houses on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. -noon. All current students may attend and get schedules, make class changes, pick up JOM school supplies, meet teachers, and tour the facilities before school starts back up on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 8 a.m.

General Enrollment Information: You will find the necessary forms and paperwork for enrollments or transfers online at http://www.bluejacket.k12.ok.us/administration/Enrollment

If you have additional questions, contact the administration office at 918-784-2365.

All incoming elementary students and 7th graders must be current on their immunizations. Free vaccinations are available at the Craig County Health Department. Call (918) 256-7531 for more information.

Commerce

918-675-4316

217 Commerce Street, Commerce

Jimmy Haynes, Superintendent

jhaynes@commercetigers.net

http://www.commercetigers.net/

Aug. 14 will be the first day of classes. You can register your student online, as Commerce Schools are utilizing FamilyID for their enrollments in the hopes it will streamline the process and prove to be easier for parents.

Alexander Elementary School registration:

https://www.familyid.com/programs/2019-2020-grades-prek-5-student-enrollment

Commerce High School and Middle School registration, and registration for athletic programs:

https://www.familyid.com/organizations/commerce-high-school-middle-school-registration

Student handbooks are also available online at https://www.commercetigers.net/o/cps/documents

Fairland

918-676-3811

202 W Washington Ave., Fairland

Mark Alexander, Superintendent

malexander@fpsowls.com

https://www.fairlandowls.com/

The first day of classes is Aug. 15 in Fairland and school wide Open Houses will be held Aug. 13 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Pre-Kindergarten is a full day program and students must be four by September 1. Kindergarten students must be five. Regular enrollment for both was in April. Parents needing more information can call the elementary office at 918-676-3224, ext.110, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Kindergarten students will be given a screening test. Results will be discussed with parents. Students who have not attended Fairland Elementary or were not enrolled in the last term should pre-enroll at least one week prior to the first day of school.

Students entering Fairland Elementary from a non-accredited school will be given the Fairland Competency Test for grade placement and must score 70% or above.

The following should be brought for enrollment: birth certificate, immunization record, Social Security card, C.D.I.B. Card - Native American decent only, and proof of residency.

The elementary school handbook can be accessed online at https://www.fairlandowls.com/files/17-18ElementaryHandbook.pdf

The Fairland Junior/Senior handbook is also available online at https://www.fairlandowls.com/files/17-18HS-MSStudentHandbook.pdf

Quapaw

(918) 674-2501

305 W. 1st St., Quapaw

David Carriger, Superintendent

dcarriger@qpswildcats.com

http://www.qpswildcats.com/

Aug. 10 will be the Back to School Bash at Express 66 from 6 - 10 p.m.; Aug. 14 will be Open House/Meet the Teachers from 4 – 6 p.m., and Aug. 15 is the first day of school.

Quapaw Public Schools invite all parents of children who live in the district and will be 4 or 5 years of age after September 1, 2019, to call the elementary school for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment.

Required documentation includes birth certificate, shot record, CDIB card (if applicable), and proof of residency (example: electric bill, water bill, mortgage documents). Call 918-674-2236 to make an appointment.

High school parents: All high school students have been assigned a Chromebook. A policy has been added for students to be able to take their Chromebooks home if they pay a $25 usage fee each year. The fee can be paid at the high school office. If you have questions regarding the Chromebooks, contact Mrs. Bacon at 918-674-2474.

The Quapaw Schools’ student handbook is available online at http://www.qpswildcats.com/home/administration/student-handbook

Welch

918-788-3129

707 S. Curtis St., Welch (Elementary School)

RC McKeon, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools

cmckeon@welchwildcats.net

https://www.welchwildcats.net/

First day of classes is Aug. 22 in Welch.

The high school class schedule, high school Student Handbook, middle school class schedule, middle school handbook, elementary school handbook, parent information, and forms are available online at https://www.welchwildcats.net/

Wyandotte

918-678-2222

1st Street, Wyandotte

Troy Gray, Superintendent

tgray@wyandotte.k12.ok.us

https://www.wyandotte.k12.ok.us/

The second day of middle school and high school Chromebook checkout will take place Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Elementary Open House will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 4 – 7 p.m., and the first day of school is Aug. 15.

The Student Handbook is available online at https://www.wyandotte.k12.ok.us/o/wyandotte-public-schools/browse/38475

Enrollment forms and other useful information for parents can be found online at https://www.wyandotte.k12.ok.us/o/wyandotte-public-schools/page/parent-forms--11

More information and forms can be found online at https://www.wyandotte.k12.ok.us/o/wyandotte-public-schools/documents