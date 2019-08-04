Often times when a team makes history during a season, expectations tend to be higher the following year.

For the Plainview Lady Indians, their expectations haven’t just risen coming into the 2019-2020 season, they’re at an all-time high.

Head coach Kenna Hunter will be entering her third season in charge of the Lady Indians this year, and she is expecting her players to come out stronger than they ever have.

“We have a ton of experience amongst the players we have coming back this season,” Hunter said. “We might be young in some areas, but we have played against some good teams and beaten some good teams. We’re a year older and year more mature this season. I fully expect us to finish in the top four of the district standings and make another run in the playoffs.”

Last season, the Lady Indians took a significant step forward as they made the regional tournament for the first time since 2016, finishing fourth overall in district 4A-3 with a 7-5 record in district play.

However, the Lady Indians nearly found themselves on the verge of a higher finish after defeating Lone Grove and Sulphur to begin district play. Those results have coach Hunter believing that her squad is capable of doing the same this season.

“I think winning those games against Lone Grove and Sulphur proved to my kids that we can compete with some of the best teams in the state,” Hunter said. “Our biggest thing is learning how to come out and consistently play like that. A lot of people were probably surprised that we won those games, but I wasn’t to be honest. I know how much work and how much time these girls have put into this sport.”

In order for the Lady Indians to make it back to a second consecutive regional tournament, they will have to navigate the new District 4A-2 this season, which will include familiar foes in Lone Grove, Madill and Byng, but will have new additions in Blanchard, Chickasha, and Bridge Creek.

“There’s going to be some tough competition in our new district there’s no doubt.” Hunter said. “But at the same time it’s going to be nice to play some new teams and face off against some opponents were not completely familiar with.”

Among the key pieces coming back this season will include seniors Kyra Treadwell and Tatum Brewster, along with underclassmen Taryn Martin and Riley Grant.

Martin was named the Lake Country Conference Newcomer of the Year last season on the All-Conference list, while Brewster was named as an All-Conference selection as well.

“Riley (Grant) is going to be a huge element for us this season,” Hunter said. “She’s going to lead us on the mound, but is also going to have a big role in our batting lineup. She’s improved a lot since last year and I’m thinking she is only going to get stronger and better throughout the season.”

“Taryn is going to be our returning shortstop this season,” Hunter added. “We’re expecting her to lead us on the offensive side of things. She’s super athletic and we’re looking to her to be a leader for us. Tatum is one of our seniors and she knows my expectations for her. She’s got a lot of eyes looking up to her and I know she is clutch player for us. We’re expecting some great things out of her.”

Plainview will open the season Aug. 12 in a triangular against Dickson and Ringling at Dickson, before beginning district play Aug. 13 on the road against Byng.

The Lady Indians will then travel to Shawnee for the Chisholm Trail Tournament Aug. 13-15, before resuming district play Aug. 20 against Blanchard on the road.

Plainview will play its first home games of the season on Aug. 23-24 during the Plainview tournament, before playing its first home district game of the season on Aug. 27 against Byng.