CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — Cherokee Nation officials say a $30 million rehabilitation plan will overhaul hundreds of tribal homes, remodel community buildings and generate construction jobs across northeastern Oklahoma.

The Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act of 2019 is part of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief-Elect Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s first 100 days of office initiatives. The act will now proceed to the tribal council for final approval.

The Tulsa World reports that Hoskin said Thursday in Claremore that the renovation plan will help the tribe's elderly people and citizens who have disabilities. Cherokee elders or citizens with disabilities represent more than 400 of the 668 listed low-income families with housing restoration needs that include new roofs, HVAC, wheelchair ramps or removal of lead.

Hoskin officially becomes the tribe's principal chief on Aug. 14.