Ernest Dwaine Baccus

Ernest Dwaine Baccus, age 86, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Dwaine is survived by his wife Marilyn of 60 years, son Jon Baccus of Houston, Texas, son Jeff Baccus of Irving, Texas, granddaughters Kayla Baccus of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Cameron Baccus and Christin Baccus, of Houston, Texas, sister Cretia Baccus of Waldorf, Maryland, sister in law Janice Baccus of Edmond, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Juanita Baccus and brother Max Baccus.

Dwaine was born to Vernon and Juanita (Alexander) Baccus in Cordell, Oklahoma on January 1, 1933. He graduated from Cordell High School in 1951. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting. Dwaine served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1954. He retired from Phillips Petroleum Company with 35 years of service.

Dwaine was very devoted to his family and a very caring husband, father and grandfather.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book at www.stumpff.org