COMMERCE — A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an incident in the 300 block of South Maple Street in Commerce Friday, Aug. 2.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

Authorities say Ray Alan Whitney died after suffering wounds in the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Reportedly Whitney was stabbed once, then left the house with two other people.

They reportedly were taking him to Integris Miami Hospital, but had to pull over into the parking lot at Walmart, where they called authorities.

Whitney later was reportedly life flighted to Joplin.

There have been no arrests in the case according to Commerce Police Department Lt. Ernie Shelby.