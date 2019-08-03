Bartlesville City Council is expected to take additional action Monday night to put more financial pieces in place to complete Tower Center at Unity Square, the community green space under construction between Bartlesville Community Center and Price Tower.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The Lyon Foundation contributed $250,000 to the project as well as a $60,000 grant from Parsons Foundation. Those funds will need to be added to the city of Bartlesville’s operating budget in order to be used for Tower Center. The City Council is expected to approve a resolution to appropriate the unbudgeted funds.

The donations from the Lyon Foundation and Parsons Foundation, as well as a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation, will be used with the $1.75 million voter-approved bond funding to complete Tower Center at Unity Square. Total project budget is $2.07 million.

Previously, the City Council made several adjustments to the design of Tower Center to stay within budget. In July, a bid for electrical work and landscaped lighting was rejected by the council. Records from the city of Bartlesville show only one bidder responded, and was “unable or unwilling” to provide they had an electrical contractor’s license in Oklahoma.

The City Council recommended to re-bid the work.

According to the Bartlesville City Council packet for Monday’s meeting, three companies responded to the re-bid. The lowest bid is from Third Generational Electric of Tulsa for $300,034. The council is expected to take action to award the bid.

In other related business, the Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority previously deeded property to the city of Bartlesville for the completion of Tower Center at Unity Square, since public funds are being used for the project. During Monday’s City Council meeting, councilors take possible action to approve an agreement that would deed the property back to the Community Center at “some point in the future after June 1, 2028.”

Officials with the city of Bartlesville said “substantial completion” of Tower Center at Unity Square is expected to be complete in six months.