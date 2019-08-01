Before summer comes to a close, members of Shawnee and surrounding communities can take advantage of Oklahoma's tax-free weekend from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, certain clothing items and shoes are exempt from state, city, county and other local sales tax during the tax free holiday.

All stores are required to to partake in tax-free weekend and can't collect sales or use tax for sales on items that are $100 or less.

Parents will be able to purchase new clothes and shoes for students to wear back to school.

According to officials at the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing items eligible for tax free weekend include pants, coats, jackets, hats, socks, sneakers and other apparel suitable for general use.

For more information about the sales tax holiday and to find a list of sales tax exempt items, please visit, tax.ok.gov.